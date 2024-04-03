LSU’s Angel Reese named to Wooden Award All-American team

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is moving on from her college career as she announced her decision to enter the WNBA draft — where she’s a projected top-10 pick — on Wednesday.

But Reese isn’t quite done earning collegiate accolades despite LSU’s Elite Eight loss in a rematch against Iowa on Monday night. On Tuesday, Reese was named to the Wooden Award All-American team.

The All-American team consists of the 10 top vote-getters for the Wooden Award, the most prestigious individual honor in the sport. She’s joined by Georgia Amoore (Virginia Tech), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Paige Bueckers (Connecticut), Kamilla Cardoso (South Carolina), Caitlin Clark (Iowa), Aaliyah Edwards (Connecticut), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) and JuJu Watkins (USC).

Angel Reese is on the Wooden Award All-America Team! 📄 https://t.co/WWYtmKwaGK pic.twitter.com/8V91lJrnE2 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 2, 2024

Reese ultimately did not make the list of five finalists for the award, which consists of Brink, Bueckers, Clark, Hidalgo and Watkins. Still, she finishes her career as the reigning SEC Player of the Year while ranking second in program history with 61 career double-doubles in just two seasons.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire