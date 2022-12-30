LSU analyst to join Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois

An LSU analyst is off to the Big Ten.

Antonio Fenelus will be joining Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois as the defensive backs coach. Fenelus played at Wisconsin under Bielema, where he was an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

Fenelus has been at LSU for two years and was one of the few holdovers from the Ed Orgeron regime. Fenelus worked with LSU’s defensive backs along with Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks.

In a statement released by Illinois, Bret Bielema said, “I have been waiting for the opportunity to hire Antonio here to Illinois since coming here.”

Fenelus will coach defensive backs at Illinois, a job that is only open because the previous coach in that role, Aaron Henry, was promoted to defensive coordinator after Ryan Walters left for Purdue — who happens to be LSU’s bowl opponent.

LSU’s on-field staff has yet to see any changes, but Fenelus joins a few support staffers who have left for promotions at other schools.

