LSU among this trending 2025 quarterback’s ‘big 3’

LSU has a pretty solid outlook at the quarterback position with Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier and Rickie Collins already on the roster and Colin Hurley set to arrive next year as a 2024 signee.

Still, you always need to be thinking abut the long-term, especially at the quarterback position and in the transfer portal era. With that in mind, the Tigers are one of several programs making a push for Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot signal-caller Carter Smith.

A bit of a late bloomer, even for a rising high school junior, Smith received his first offer from Florida A&M back in October and has since received more than a dozen offers, including several from power conference teams.

There’s a lot of time before he signs on the dotted line, but he told On3 that LSU is among his “big three” alongside Florida State and Ole Miss. He grew up an LSU fan due to family in Louisiana, and he has had contact with quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, who is looking to bring him in for either a spring or summer visit.

Smith is not currently ranked on the 247Sports Composite, nor according to On3, but that is likely to change given the caliber of offers he has received. LSU will hope to remain in the mix for him as his recruitment proceeds.

