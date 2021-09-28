LSU among top seven for 2023 five-star cornerback from Alabama

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
Recently 2023 five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell released his top seven schools for his recruitment. The LSU Tigers among the final seven along with four other SEC schools. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M are all in the mix.

The Alabaster, Alabama product is one of the top cornerbacks in the country. Securing his commitment would give LSU their third five-star cornerback pledge since 2019 joining Derek Stingley Jr and Eli Ricks. Quite the company to be among. Mitchell knows the history of playing defensive back in Baton Rouge.

When discussing his top teams, Mitchell told On3 Recruiting “I talk to Coach (Corey) Raymond a lot. That’s DBU.”

Mitchell has yet to set a timeline for narrowing his list down further, or when and if he will visit Death Valley. He is one of the top prospects to watch as the process moves forward. The Tigers are a little behind getting going with the ’23 class compared to some other teams. They hold one commitment in the early going. The 2022 class sits firmly at No. 8 in the country according to 247Sports team composite rankings.

Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

13

1

2

Rivals

4

23

3

3

ESPN

4

21

2

2

On3 Sports

4

23

2

2

247 Composite

5

11

1

2

Vitals

Hometown

Alabaster, Alabama

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-2

Weight

180

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Mar. 10, 2020

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Clemson

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Oregon

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

