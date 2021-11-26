LSU among top schools for four-star safety Michael Daugherty

Some good news on the recruiting front for the LSU Tigers. On Thursday, 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty released his top eight schools. LSU has made a living in the state of Georgia along with Louisiana and Texas. Despite the fact that Ed Orgeron is on his way out, Corey Raymond is doing his best to get Daugherty to come down to the Bayou.

The Tigers are competing with Auburn, Georgia, and Kentucky for his commitment in the SEC alone. He also has Oregon and USC in the top eight.

“LSU is a school that I grew up watching, and is still DBU to me,” Daugherty said. “Coaches like (Daronte) Jones and (Corey) Raymond are still going to uphold that standard. I enjoyed my visit there a lot as well. –Daugherty to On3 on the Tigers

Michael Daugherty’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 125 11 10 Rivals 4 177 22 12 ESPN 4 189 19 8 On3 – – – – 247 Composite 4 149 16 13

Vitals

Hometown Loganville, Georgia Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 20, 2020

No visit scheduled

Offers

LSU

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisville

North Carolina

Oregon

USC

Crystal Ball

No crystal projections

Film

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Michael Daugherty is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits More Here (FREE): https://t.co/FWIZFw1LU9 pic.twitter.com/C5F6okPQZO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2021

