LSU among top schools for four-star safety Michael Daugherty

Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
Some good news on the recruiting front for the LSU Tigers. On Thursday, 2023 four-star safety Michael Daugherty released his top eight schools. LSU has made a living in the state of Georgia along with Louisiana and Texas. Despite the fact that Ed Orgeron is on his way out, Corey Raymond is doing his best to get Daugherty to come down to the Bayou.

The Tigers are competing with Auburn, Georgia, and Kentucky for his commitment in the SEC alone. He also has Oregon and USC in the top eight.

“LSU is a school that I grew up watching, and is still DBU to me,” Daugherty said. “Coaches like (Daronte) Jones and (Corey) Raymond are still going to uphold that standard. I enjoyed my visit there a lot as well. –Daugherty to On3 on the Tigers

Michael Daugherty’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

125

11

10

Rivals

4

177

22

12

ESPN

4

189

19

8

On3

247 Composite

4

149

16

13

Vitals

Hometown

Loganville, Georgia

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 20, 2020

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • LSU

  • Auburn

  • Georgia

  • Kentucky

  • Louisville

  • North Carolina

  • Oregon

  • USC

Crystal Ball

No crystal projections

Film

Twitter

