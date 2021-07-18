LSU among top eight for No. 1 Oklahoma player in 2023 class

On Sunday the top tight end in the 2023 class, Luke Hasz has released his top eight schools on social media.

The Oklahoma product from Bixby is strongly considering the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Arkansas Razorbacks from the Southeastern Conference. The two-way player lines up at wide receiver and linebacker. He is best viewed on the offensive side of the ball as a pure mismatch for opposing defenders. Hasz is projected as a tight end at the collegiate level despite being listed as a wide receiver.

The Tigers lost their top tight end in Arik Gilbert through the transfer portal, Hasz could be seen as one of the top pass catchers for the offense in 2023 and beyond. Currently, LSU has a commitment from 2022 four-star tight end Jake Johnson, the brother of quarterback Max Johnson. The Georgia product is the No. 2 tight end of the 2022 cycle.

Related

Hasz is quite the athlete as he also plays basketball for Bixby. Provided he chooses to come to Death Valley, he would get ample opportunity to be a featured player on the offense. Oklahoma is viewed as the clubhouse leader for his commitment. No timetable has been set for his pledge at the time of publication.

Luke Hasz’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 44 1 1 Rivals 4 42 – – ESPN 4 54 2 1 247 Composite 4 40 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Bixby, Oklahoma Projected Position Tight End Height 6-3 Weight 220

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 22, 2021

An unofficial visit to LSU on June 10, 2021

Offers

LSU

Alabama

Arkansas

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Texas

Texas Christian

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

Four-Star TE Luke Hasz tells @On3Recruits that he’s down to these 8️⃣ Schools The 6’4 220 TE from Bixby, OK is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 TE) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/CMpK5K7b7q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2021

List

Story continues

Top 20 offensive recruits for the LSU Tigers since 2000 View 20 items

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.