LSU among the top 20 in the preseason AP poll released on Monday
On Saturday the LSU Tigers wrapped up the first week of fall camp with the scrimmage Saturday. The team now heads into week two before they begin to prep for the opener against UCLA in Pasadena.
Max Johnson and the offense look to get the team back on track in 2021. In the final two games of the season, the offense scored a total of 90 points, well the team did. Kayshon Boutte could be a rising star along with Johnson as the 2021 season gets going.
The defense with hopefully a healthy Derek Stingley Jr wants to fix a unit that gave up 82 points in that same stretch. As a whole, the unit surrendered more than 40 points in a game five times.
LSU recently was ranked as the No. 13 team in the country according to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The team comes in as the No. 16 team in the preseason AP poll.
A look at the full Associated Press poll ahead of the season.
Full preseason AP Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1,548 (47)
2
Oklahoma
1,462 (6)
3
Clemson
1,447 (6)
4
Ohio State
1,393 (1)
5
Georgia
1,364 (3)
6
Texas A&M
1,223
7
Iowa State
1,160
8
Cincinnati
1,014
9
Notre Dame
1,009
10
North Carolina
999
11
Oregon
968
12
Wisconsin
743
13
Florida
728
14
Miami (FL)
663
15
USC
660
16
LSU
631
17
Indiana
549
18
Iowa
513
19
Penn State
456
20
Washington
449
21
Texas
350
22
Coastal Carolina
232
23
Lousiana-Lafayette
208
24
Utah
176
25
Arizona State
125
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
