LSU among top 12 for 2023 four-star safety Rahmir Stewart
More athletes are releasing their top schools for the 2023 recruiting class each day. This time the LSU Tigers find themselves in the mix for four-star safety out of Philadelphia, Rahmir Stewart.
Among his list of suitors, the Tigers are joined by SEC foes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Stewart was able to cut down his list from the 34 offers he currently has. Other SEC teams like Arkansas and Auburn didn’t make the first cut down for the No. 2 ranked safety (ESPN) of the class.
Stewart plays much bigger than his size as a ferocious hitter in the box. He could play either strong safety or free safety at the collegiate level. Does show the range of a center fielder in the middle of the defense. He hauled in three interceptions as a freshman starting on varsity. He diagnoses running plays and has the ability to close in a hurry.
Rahmir Stewart’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
61
1
4
Rivals
4
84
–
–
ESPN
4
51
1
2
247 Composite
4
60
1
4
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
195
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Aug. 23, 2020
No official visit scheduled
Offers (Top 12)
LSU
Alabama
Clemson
Florida
Georgia
Iowa State
Oklahoma
Oregon
Penn State
Michigan
Texas A&M
USC
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions submitted
Film
Four-Star Safety Rahmir Stewart is down to these 12 Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’0 195 Safety from Philadelphia, PA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the 2023 Class.
Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/hES88TbDdk
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 10, 2021
