LSU among top 12 for 2023 four-star safety Rahmir Stewart

Patrick Conn
·1 min read
In this article:
More athletes are releasing their top schools for the 2023 recruiting class each day. This time the LSU Tigers find themselves in the mix for four-star safety out of Philadelphia, Rahmir Stewart.

Among his list of suitors, the Tigers are joined by SEC foes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Stewart was able to cut down his list from the 34 offers he currently has. Other SEC teams like Arkansas and Auburn didn’t make the first cut down for the No. 2 ranked safety (ESPN) of the class.

Stewart plays much bigger than his size as a ferocious hitter in the box. He could play either strong safety or free safety at the collegiate level. Does show the range of a center fielder in the middle of the defense. He hauled in three interceptions as a freshman starting on varsity. He diagnoses running plays and has the ability to close in a hurry.

Rahmir Stewart’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

61

1

4

Rivals

4

84

ESPN

4

51

1

2

247 Composite

4

60

1

4

Vitals

Hometown

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

195

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Aug. 23, 2020

  • No official visit scheduled

Offers (Top 12)

  • LSU

  • Alabama

  • Clemson

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Iowa State

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Michigan

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions submitted

Film

Twitter

