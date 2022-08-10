LSU among teams who will be most improved in 2022

A new era of LSU Tigers football is set to begin in the same location that the last era began, the Big Easy.

When Ed Orgeron began his run at LSU as the head coach after his interim tag was removed, the Tigers faced off with the BYU Cougars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to open the season. This year Kelly begins his run as the Tigers’ head coach against the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans.

The former Notre Dame head coach had plenty of work to do as he looked to rebuild the roster. The transfer portal provided a viable option to speed up the process. With the start of the 2022 campaign just weeks away, we preview the season with the help of Athlon Sports, who mentioned LSU among the most improved candidates this year.

Over/Under Win Projections

Per Athlon Sports:

7 (Over/Under)

What We Say…

After finishing 6-7 and reloading in the transfer portal, the Tigers are poised for a breakthrough year in 2022 under Brian Kelly. Seven seems like a safe number in which I would smash the over.

What Went Wrong in 2021

What Athlon Says…

The start of the ’21 season was a continuation of 2020 when LSU finished a disappointing 5-5 coming off of an undefeated national championship campaign. The Tigers were dominated along the line of scrimmage in a 38-27 loss at UCLA and needed wins over ULM and Texas A&M in late November just to get bowl eligible. The defense played better later in the year but still allowed 26.6 points a game and the loss of cornerbacks Eli Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr. pushed the pass defense to 12th in efficiency in the SEC. LSU struggled to get a push on the ground (3.3 yards per carry), while the line surrendered 38 sacks.

What We Say…

You could point to the injuries as a reason for the struggles but a lot of blame falls squarely at the feet of Orgeron and the LSU staff. The head coach replaced his offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator with two coaches that either never called plays or hadn’t done so in years. There was also some confusion as to who was actually calling the plays with the OC and passing game coordinator sharing the duties. Not to mention losing two of their best weapons in Kayshon Boutte and John Emery Jr.

Why To Expect Improvement

What Athlon Says…

The coaching change from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly is a plus for LSU and should bring much-needed stability at the top. Kelly has won at every place he’s coached and it won’t take long for this team to improve on the field. Also, the roster isn’t lacking for talent. Anchored by rising star tackle Maason Smith, the Tigers should have one of the top defensive fronts in the SEC. A battle is ongoing at quarterback, but there are options, including Myles Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. Receiver Kayshon Boutte is among the nation’s best, and John Emery is back at running back after sitting out ’21.

What We Say…

With Kelly taking over the program, it has less of a feel of a circus and more structure. Mike Denbrock and Matt House bring a lot of experience to their units as the coordinators and plenty of leadership returns as well. Boutte is set to become the next top wide receiver to come out of LSU and B.J. Ojulari is poised to be a disruptor in the backfield.

Remaining Concerns

What Athlon Says…

A transition period or learning curve is to be expected for Kelly in his first year in a new conference. Outside of the new staff meshing with the roster, the offensive line, secondary and overall quarterback play remain a question mark going into the opener in New Orleans against Florida State.

What We Say…

The quarterback conundrum is obviously a big question mark. The team has three viable options in Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, and Garrett Nussmeier. I wouldn’t count out incoming freshman Walker Howard to find a way onto the field at some point if the previous three struggle.

Schedule Note

What Athlon Says…

LSU catches key swing games against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Ole Miss in Baton Rouge this fall.

Prediction

What Athlon Says…

4th in the SEC West, 8-4 overall

What We Say…

3rd in the SEC West, 9-3 overall

