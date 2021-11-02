LSU among final three for former Florida commit
A little bit of good news came on Tuesday for the LSU Tigers. Recent Florida decommit Julian Humphrey listed his top three schools for his recruitment. Humphrey is looking at LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M. The Houston product is a four-star cornerback prospect that plays both ways for Clearlake in Houston.
It is a bit of a surprise to see the Tigers as a top-three destination for anyone in the 2022 class considering they don’t have a head coach in place yet. According to the industry experts, Humphrey is likely to flip from Florida to their biggest rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs. He would be yet another addition to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
Humphrey would make the No. 13 four-star commit to their class. The LSU Tigers currently sit at No. 12 for the transition class. They currently hold 14 commitments after Aaron Anderson flipped to Alabama.
Julian Humphrey’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
85
16
13
Rivals
4
55
11
7
ESPN
4
177
32
18
On3 Recruiting
4
101
21
11
247 Composite
4
94
17
12
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 15, 2021
No visit scheduled
Offers
LSU
Georgia
Texas A&M
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Julian Humphrey is down to 3️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 185 CB from Houston, TX recently decommitted from Florida.
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/bOe3aSxhrz pic.twitter.com/ns4v4pzZtP
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2021
