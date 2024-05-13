LSU among 5 schools pushing for 5-star 2026 quarterback

The No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class recently stated that he was getting ready to commit in June or July and that there are five teams who are relentlessly pursuing him. LSU is one of those teams.

LSU joins Miami, Penn State, Ohio State and Texas as the five schools that are working hard to try to land the talented prospect. LSU has already received a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. Now they are trying for one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.

Dia Bell is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound, five-star quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he plays for American Heritage. There are no crystal ball projections at this time for Bell but Ohio State is an 18% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU does not currently have any commitments for the 2026 class as Brian Kelly and his recruiting staff are going all in on 2025 recruits at the moment.

