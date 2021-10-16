LSU allows Florida Hail Mary touchdown as time expires in first half

Nothing was going well for No. 20 Florida on the road against reeling LSU.

All that stood between the Gators and a 21-6 halftime deficit was a Hail Mary try in the final five seconds of the second quarter.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones lobbed one up toward 6-foot-5 Justin Shorter in the corner of the end zone. Surrounded by several LSU defenders, Shorter was somehow the only one tracking the ball and the pass fell right into his arms, leaving the incredulous LSU defenders wondering what just happened.

HAIL MARY TO END THE HALF 😱 pic.twitter.com/lIWPHUTAAp — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2021

Shorter didn’t even have to jump for the ball. The LSU defenders seemed to have no clue where the ball was.

What were these LSU defensive backs doing? pic.twitter.com/6PBuSDz9sc — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 16, 2021

That Jones-to-Shorter connection cut LSU’s lead to 21-13 at halftime and gave the Gators some much-needed positive vibes going into the locker room.

Florida gifted LSU a short field with two interceptions in the second quarter that allowed the Tigers to build the big lead. And it was a lead that could have been even bigger had LSU not had multiple touchdowns called back by penalties.

At 3-3, LSU entered this game with back-to-back losses to Auburn and Kentucky. Two years removed from a national championship, Ed Orgeron is firmly on the hot seat. An upset over Florida, though, would help his cause.

If the Tigers cannot hang on to the lead, it’s fair to wonder if we’ll look back at this Hail Mary as a play that was the final nail in the coffin for Orgeron’s tenure.