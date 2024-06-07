LSU’s Ali Newland, Taylor Pleasants sign with professional softball team

Following the conclusion of LSU softball’s season in the Stanford Super Regional, two stars from the squad have signed with the same professional softball team.

Both Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants inked deals with the Florida Vibe of the AFP (Association of Fastpitch Professionals). The Vibe are one of four teams in the independent softball league.

Pleasants was a 2021 All-American and three-time All-SEC selection, finishing her career with a .311 batting average. She ranks No. 3 all-time in program history with 217 RBIs, No. 4 with 47 home runs and No. 8 with a .570 slugging percentage.

She also holds the program record with 59 double-plays and ranks second in assists with 520.

#feelthevibe✌️ The 2024 Florida VIBE has selected & SIGNED, @ali44newland, OF, from @LSUsoftball! Ali, an all @SEC player offensively & defensively, hit .304, 9 Hr, 41 RBIs & seemed like on @SportsCenter every night with a gem! Welcome to Florida, now a PRO, ALI NEWLAND #44 pic.twitter.com/av4TEtmka2 — FLORIDA VIBE (@vibesoftball) June 6, 2024

Newland, meanwhile, was a one-time First-Team All-SEC selection and finished her career with a .289 batting average to go with 166 hits, 122 RBIs, 104 runs and 25 homers. She had a perfect fielding percentage this season and was named the 2024 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, just the second Tiger to earn that distinction.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire