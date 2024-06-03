LSU’s Alan Faneca named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

One of the best offensive linemen in LSU history has the chance to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Alan Faneca, who played for the Tigers from 1994-97, was named to the ballot for the 2025 induction class. He’s one of 77 players on the ballot and looks to become the 12th LSU player inducted, in addition to coaches Bernie Moore and Charles McClendon,

Former LSU coach Nick Saban is also on the ballot.

At LSU, Faneca started 36 consecutive games, allowing one sack as he earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and consensus All-American honors in 1997. He was also a First Team All-SEC selection in his final two seasons with the Tigers.

A first-round pick for the Steelers in 1998, he played the bulk of his 13-year career with the team before finishing his career with the Jets and Cardinals. He earned nine Pro Bowl honors and was a six-time First-Team All-Pro while adding two Second-Team selections.

He won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh during the 2005 season.

