How do LSU and Alabama stack up statistically
With just one day until the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide kick off their annual SEC matchup, we dive into the numbers for each group.
As we have noted, this game doesn’t have the luster it did just two years ago. Last season it was clear that the Tigers weren’t going to be able to muster up enough of a fight to make it close. LSU lost that matchup by 38 points. Going into this one, Alabama is favored by four touchdowns.
The laundry list of injuries on the Tigers side seems a mile long, they need a monster effort to win this game. How do these teams stack up?
First, we look at LSU when they have the ball.
When LSU is on Offense
The LSU Offense
LSU
Statistic
SEC Rank
National Rank
Total Offense
382.0
11th
82nd
Rushing Offense
112.3
13th
112th
Passing Offense
269.8
5th
32nd
Scoring Offense
30.5
9th
51st
Sacks Allowed
2.6
12th
88th
The Alabama Defense
Alabama
Statistic
SEC Rank
National Rank
Total Defense
308.8
2nd
13th
Rushing Defense
89.6
2nd
4th
Passing Defense
219.1
7th
53rd
Scoring Defense
20.6
4th
30th
Sacks
2.8
5th
31st
Next, when Alabama is on offense
When Alabama is on offense
The Alabama Offense
Alabama
Statistic
SEC Rank
National Rank
Total Offense
494.0
2nd
10th
Rushing Offense
171.0
10th
59th
Passing Offense
323.0
2nd
11th
Scoring Offense
45.9
1st
2nd
Sacks Allowed
2.3
8th
68th
The LSU Defense
LSU
Statistic
SEC Rank
National Rank
Total Defense
408.5
11th
87th
Rushing Defense
166.0
9th
84th
Passing Defense
242.5
11th
85th
Scoring Defense
28.8
12th
85th
Sacks
3.0
3rd
15th
Based on this matchup alone, things could get ugly very quickly at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.