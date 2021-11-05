How do LSU and Alabama stack up statistically

With just one day until the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide kick off their annual SEC matchup, we dive into the numbers for each group.

As we have noted, this game doesn’t have the luster it did just two years ago. Last season it was clear that the Tigers weren’t going to be able to muster up enough of a fight to make it close. LSU lost that matchup by 38 points. Going into this one, Alabama is favored by four touchdowns.

The laundry list of injuries on the Tigers side seems a mile long, they need a monster effort to win this game. How do these teams stack up?

First, we look at LSU when they have the ball.

When LSU is on Offense

The LSU Offense

LSU

Statistic

SEC Rank

National Rank

Total Offense

382.0

11th

82nd

Rushing Offense

112.3

13th

112th

Passing Offense

269.8

5th

32nd

Scoring Offense

30.5

9th

51st

Sacks Allowed

2.6

12th

88th

The Alabama Defense

Alabama

Statistic

SEC Rank

National Rank

Total Defense

308.8

2nd

13th

Rushing Defense

89.6

2nd

4th

Passing Defense

219.1

7th

53rd

Scoring Defense

20.6

4th

30th

Sacks

2.8

5th

31st

Next, when Alabama is on offense

When Alabama is on offense

The Alabama Offense

Alabama

Statistic

SEC Rank

National Rank

Total Offense

494.0

2nd

10th

Rushing Offense

171.0

10th

59th

Passing Offense

323.0

2nd

11th

Scoring Offense

45.9

1st

2nd

Sacks Allowed

2.3

8th

68th

The LSU Defense

LSU

Statistic

SEC Rank

National Rank

Total Defense

408.5

11th

87th

Rushing Defense

166.0

9th

84th

Passing Defense

242.5

11th

85th

Scoring Defense

28.8

12th

85th

Sacks

3.0

3rd

15th

Based on this matchup alone, things could get ugly very quickly at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

