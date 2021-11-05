How do LSU and Alabama stack up statistically

With just one day until the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide kick off their annual SEC matchup, we dive into the numbers for each group.

As we have noted, this game doesn’t have the luster it did just two years ago. Last season it was clear that the Tigers weren’t going to be able to muster up enough of a fight to make it close. LSU lost that matchup by 38 points. Going into this one, Alabama is favored by four touchdowns.

The laundry list of injuries on the Tigers side seems a mile long, they need a monster effort to win this game. How do these teams stack up?

First, we look at LSU when they have the ball.

When LSU is on Offense

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Offense

LSU Statistic SEC Rank National Rank Total Offense 382.0 11th 82nd Rushing Offense 112.3 13th 112th Passing Offense 269.8 5th 32nd Scoring Offense 30.5 9th 51st Sacks Allowed 2.6 12th 88th

The Alabama Defense

Alabama Statistic SEC Rank National Rank Total Defense 308.8 2nd 13th Rushing Defense 89.6 2nd 4th Passing Defense 219.1 7th 53rd Scoring Defense 20.6 4th 30th Sacks 2.8 5th 31st

Next, when Alabama is on offense

When Alabama is on offense

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Offense

Alabama Statistic SEC Rank National Rank Total Offense 494.0 2nd 10th Rushing Offense 171.0 10th 59th Passing Offense 323.0 2nd 11th Scoring Offense 45.9 1st 2nd Sacks Allowed 2.3 8th 68th

The LSU Defense

LSU Statistic SEC Rank National Rank Total Defense 408.5 11th 87th Rushing Defense 166.0 9th 84th Passing Defense 242.5 11th 85th Scoring Defense 28.8 12th 85th Sacks 3.0 3rd 15th

Based on this matchup alone, things could get ugly very quickly at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

