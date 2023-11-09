LSU-Alabama was the most-watched game Saturday

Alabama vs. LSU during primetime on CBS drew the No. 1 viewership in America last Saturday, according to Sports Media Watch.

It was the fifth-most watched game of the 2023 college football season. It was the highest-rated LSU-Alabama game since the Tigers beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2019. 8.82 million people tuned in to watch Jalen Milroe and the Tide beat the Tigers 42-28.

The Alabama-LSU game finished ahead of Georgia-Missouri, USC-Washington, Rutgers–Ohio State, Oklahoma State-Oklahoma, Clemson–Notre Dame, Texas-Kansas State, Colorado-Oregon State, Michigan-Purdue, and Maryland-Penn State in the top 10 of last Saturday’s ratings.

The game didn’t go the way LSU wanted it to, but the viewership was great on CBS. It’s the last time this game will be played on CBS, as crazy as that is to imagine.

LSU will take on Florida in Baton Rouge this Saturday night.

