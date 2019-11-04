LSU, Alabama going head-to-head for these 15 prospects

Wkblmvmemr3ffzxn0edq

McKinnley Jackson (Photo by: Chad Simmons)

Alabama and LSU battle on the field this weekend and there are numerous crossover prospects who remain in contention for both SEC powerhouses. Here is a look at 15 recruits who are seriously involved with both teams and where things stand in their recruitment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Who will recruit better over next decade, LSU or Alabama?



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Boutte has been committed to LSU for more than a year and was one of the early priority targets for this Tigers' staff. I'm told passing-game coordinator Joe Brady is obsessed with Boutte's speed and the different element he would add to LSU's passing attack.



In October, Boutte told Rivals he was 50-50 between LSU and Alabama, and had not yet watched Alabama play a single game. That changed when the Rivals100 receiver took his official visit to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 26 and is now expected back in town for the hyped LSU-Alabama contest. Sources in Boutte's camp suggest he's solid to the Tigers, but he insists he's split and won't make a decision until February. - Texas & Louisiana analyst Sam Spiegelman

Story continues

There has been so much discussion about Burch staying closer to home with Clemson and Georgia being the favorites, but the five-star defensive end doesn’t do many interviews, so a lot of that chatter is complete speculation. Burch recently took a visit to LSU and it was a semi-surprise that went really well, and so the Tigers are definitely a contender now. He will be at the LSU-Alabama game this weekend and the feeling is that the Crimson Tide are moving up as well. - National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney

Read More