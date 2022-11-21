LSU adds 2024 Louisiana CB to recruiting class that now ranks No. 1

During LSU’s 41-10 win over UAB on Saturday night, the Tigers received some more great news as 2024 four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to LSU via Twitter.

Brian Kelly continues to ‘Recruit the Boot’ as Foster is from New Orleans and plays for Warren Easton High School. The Eagles are currently 9-2 this season as they head into their second-round playoff game at home against Carencro.

Foster becomes the eighth commitment of the 2024 class, a class that ranks as the No. 1 class in the country. Brian Kelly was known as a great recruiter before he came to LSU and he has only further cemented that in his first season on the Bayou. He signed a top-10 class in 2022, he’s on track to sign a top-five class in 2023, and he currently has the No. 1 class for 2024.

The future looks very bright if you are a fan of the LSU Tigers.

