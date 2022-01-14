LSU add second Arkansas transfer with Greg Brooks Jr’s commitment

The LSU Tigers have added yet another Arkansas defensive back with Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks appeared in 33 games over three seasons with the Razorbacks. He accumulated 111 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, four interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown. Brooks will join his Arkansas teammate Joe Foucha, who committed to LSU earlier this week.

Head coach Brian Kelly continues to look to replace departing talents through the transfer portal. This would make cornerback No. 2 for the week with Mekhi Garner of Louisiana-Lafayette also choosing to wear Purple and Gold in 2022.

The Tigers needed to replace four cornerbacks from the roster after Derek Stingley Jr, Eli Ricks, Cordale Flott, and Dwight McGlothern departed. Brooks is a Louisiana native from Harvey. He signed with Arkansas in the 2019 recruiting class as a four-star prospect. Brooks, Foucha, and Garner will join an incoming class along with Laterrance Welch and Jordan Allen in the secondary.

Really From That Bayou This That Alligator Walk! IM COMING HOME!!#GeauxTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/YDDJf0fLXE — GregoryBrooks. (@Gbrooks5_) January 13, 2022

The defense will continue to look for contributing pieces through the transfer portal at all three levels. The team is also awaiting the decision by their top in-state target remaining on the board, Jacoby Mathews. The team is currently hosting a few other talented defenders, such as Mekhi Wingo of Missouri.

