LSU AD Scott Woodward set to receive 4-year extension

Tigers athletics director Scott Woodward is sticking around for the near future.

Woodward is set to receive a four-year extension that will pay him $1.85 million annually. The university’s board of supervisors is set to hold a vote to approve Woodward’s extension on Friday afternoon.

Woodward’s contract includes academic incentives that could boost his pay by as much as $250,000 annually, per a report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. It could also net him $500,000 in bonuses for the 2025 and 2029 fiscal years if he meets certain incentives, and a national championship for one program or an SEC title for three would grant him an additional $500,000 in a “Milestone Performance Payment.”

LSU hired Woodward away from Texas A&M, where he pulled football coach Jimbo Fisher from Florida State, in 2019. Since joining his alma mater, Woodward has gained notoriety for his flashy coach hirings, which have included Brian Kelly, Kim Mulkey, Matt McMahon and Jay Johnson.

Woodward is regarded as one of the top ADs in college sports, and it seems like he’ll be calling the shots at LSU, at least in the relative short term.

