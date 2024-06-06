LSU 5-star WR decommit Dakorien Moore spends evening with Ja’Marr Chase ahead of Tigers official visit

The Tigers’ 2025 recruiting class took a hit last month when five-star Dakorien Moore, a Duncanville, Texas, prospect who ranks as the No. 1 receiver in America, decommitted.

Texas is now the favorite, but LSU is working overtime to get him back in the fold. Moore will be arriving in Baton Rouge for an official visit on Thursday, but first, he spent Wednesday evening with an LSU legend.

Moore was hanging with Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase on Wednesday night prior to the start of his visit with the Tigers, according to On3’s Shea Dixon.

Chase isn’t the first program legend the Tigers have recently enlisted as they brought in Patrick Peterson for a busy official visit slate last weekend that featured No. 1 2025 cornerback DJ Pickett.

Moore committed to LSU back in August, and the Tigers will hope that his visit this weekend is enough to get him back in the class.

