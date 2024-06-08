LSU 5-star receiver target Jaime Ffrench wins MVP of OT7 camp Day 1

One of the top uncommitted LSU targets in the 2025 class recently set a commitment date of Aug. 30, and now he’s impressing at the OT7 seven-on-seven camp.

Jaime Ffrench was named the MVP on the first day of the event, and he made quite an impression on scouts at the camp. Ffrench, a five-star receiver from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, has narrowed his list of finalists down to LSU, Miami, Texas, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Ffrench was previously committed to Alabama but backed off that pledge when Nick Saban retired following the 2023 season. He recently named Texas his leader, but an official visit to LSU weekend seems to have changed things as he now says he doesn’t have a leader.

New: 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench had Texas No. 1 on his list, followed by #LSU at No. 2. After a trip to Baton Rouge, he backed off naming Texas the leader. "LSU changed it." Now, w/ visits still to come, a decision date is set. More from @ChadSimmons_ (+) https://t.co/2lwvcusMkk pic.twitter.com/dZ8aAjlZDH — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) June 7, 2024

The Tigers seemingly have some ground to make up for Ffrench, who holds crystal ball projections for Ohio State while Texas leads the way on the On3 recruiting prediction machine. But LSU seems to be surging, and we’ll have to wait and see if it has done enough.

