LSU have 3 of the top 8 returning players in the SEC, per Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic

There’s a reason the Tigers are being viewed as a dark-horse national title contender.

This team returns a lot of production in 2023. Namely, its starting quarterback in Jayden Daniels, leading receiver in Malik Nabers and a defensive menace in Harold Perkins, who was utilized as a pass-rushing specialist during his true freshman season but should see an expanded role with some reps as an off-ball linebacker, too.

All three were named among the top eight returning players in the SEC in 2023 by ESPN analysts Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy. Both had Daniels as the SEC’s best quarterback and Perkins as the best defender.

Cubelic ranked Nabers seventh behind South Carolina WR Juice Wells, but McElroy had Nabers all the way up at No. 2 behind only Georgia superstar tight end Brock Bowers.

Who are the best SEC players returning for the 2023 season? @ColeCubelic & @GregMcElroy shared their rankings today on @MacandCube. pic.twitter.com/lXfO8npYQg — WJOX 94.5 FM (@WJOX945) May 16, 2023

All three of these players are expected to make major impacts this season, and if they can stay healthy, LSU has quite a talented core of stars as it looks to repeat as SEC West champions.

