LSU’s 2025 class moves into top 5 with Dakorien Moore’s commitment

It’s still very early in the 2025 recruiting cycle, which won’t officially begin for a few more months. But LSU got a huge early boost for the class by landing five-star 2025 receiver Dakorien Moore on Saturday.

The Duncanville, Texas, prospect joined his high school teammate in Caden Durham, a 2024 running back who committed to the Tigers on Thursday.

With Moore on board, LSU has its highest-rated commitment in the 2025 class so far. Moore ranks as the No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings, and he sits at No. 11 in the site’s industry composite rankings.

After that addition, LSU’s class ranks fifth nationally per 247Sports and fourth according to On3.

Moore joins a class that also features a pair of legacies in four-star offensive lineman Brett Bordelon and four-star tight end JD LaFleur, as well as three-star cornerback Jaylen Bell.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire