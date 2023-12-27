LSU 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker: Keeping up with incoming and outgoing Tigers this offseason

The transfer portal era has descended upon college football, and we’re still reckoning with its consequences, both good and bad.

No matter where you fall on the issue, one thing is certain: Players now have unprecedented levels of agency, and they are taking full advantage of it. Programs around the country have seen top talent look for opportunities elsewhere, not just in the Group of Five but on high-level Power Five rosters as well.

LSU has been no exception. It’s already seen a handful of players announce their intentions to transfer, and that number is likely to increase as we get further into the offseason.

Here, we’ll keep track of every player that LSU has both lost and gained in the transfer portal. We will update this tracker as more decisions are made.

Updated 12/19

RB Armoni Goodwin (Out)

Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP

A former top-100 prospect coming out of high school, Goodwin appeared in 13 games in his first two seasons at LSU, starting three times in 2022 as a sophomore. He battled injuries down the stretch last fall, however, and he missed the entire 2023 campaign with further injury issues. He finishes his LSU career with 322 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries.

RB Tre Bradford (Out)

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Bradford had a winding career at LSU that featured a brief transfer to Oklahoma in 2021 and several stints of ineligibility. He rejoined the team this past summer and started the season-opener against Florida State, but that was the only game he appeared in during the 2023 season. He’ll look for a fresh start elsewhere.

CB Laterrance Welch (Out, Arizona State)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Welch appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2022, and the former top 150 prospect looked poised to compete for a starting spot, but he began the year on the bench behind some of the transfer additions. Even with those players becoming unavailable later in the year, Welch didn’t make a start and was supplanted by younger players, though he did total nine tackles and a pass breakup.

Update: Welch committed to Arizona State

BREAKING: LSU CB transfer Laterrance Welch, a Top247 prospect in the 2022 class, is ASU bound. Welch to @SunDevilSource: "I love ASU. The city is great…I love the coaches also. They want to make me a priority." "Make sure the fans know I'm coming."https://t.co/iFiABjJ4bu pic.twitter.com/RPU0UXB08r — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 10, 2023

DL Bryce Langston (Out)

2021 four-star defensive end Bryce Langston at FSU junior day on Mar. 9, 2019.

Img 1497

Syndication: Tallahassee

A four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Langston never made a major impact in his three seasons at LSU, appearing in just four games while recording three tackles. His only appearance as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 came in the home opener against Grambling.

TE Jackson McGohan (Out, Wisconsin)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

One of three tight end signees in the 2023 class for LSU, the three-star from Ohio appeared in eight games as a true freshman. However, most of it came on special teams and he didn’t record a catch. With all of LSU’s tight end depth likely to return in 2024, he’s looking for playing time in a new spot.

Update: McGohan committed to Wisconsin on Dec. 14.

DE Quency Wiggins (Out, Colorado)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Another former top 100 prospect, Wiggins appeared in five games during his true freshman campaign in 2022, mostly as a reserve player. He was expected to compete for a rotational role this season after LSU lost both edge defenders from last season’s roster, but transfer additions like Ovie Oghoufo and Bradyn Swinson ultimately saw more playing time off the edge. Wiggins appeared in just four contests, in 2023, recording a tackle in games against Army and Georgia State.

Update: Wiggins committed to Colorado on Dec. 17.

BREAKING: Former LSU EDGE Quency Wiggins has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 265 EDGE was ranked as a Top 55 Recruit in the ‘22 Class👀 “Playing for Coach Prime is gonna mean a lot to me and my family.”https://t.co/omH528hso9 pic.twitter.com/degsErH7rG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2023

OL Marlon Martinez (Out, Mississippi State)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile depth piece in his four seasons at LSU, Martinez made 45 appearances with four starts. He saw starting reps in the spring at center due to Charles Turner’s injury, but Turner secured the starting job when he returned. Martinez still appeared in all 12 games in a backup role this season.

Update: Martinez committed to Mississippi State on Dec. 19.

DB Sage Ryan (Out)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A former five-star recruit, Sage Ryan battled injuries as a freshman in 2021 but appeared in 14 games with one start as a rotational player in 2022. He appeared in every game this season, starting nine. A versatile defensive back, most of his action came at cornerback in 2023, where the Tigers were very shorthanded. Now, he leaves the group with even more depth questions.

DT Fitzgerald West (Out)

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

A former three-star recruit who played on both sides of the ball in high school, West appeared in five games as a reserve on offense, defense and special teams as a true freshman before focusing on defensive tackle in 2023. However, he made just two appearances and totaled two tackles.

S Jardin Gilbert (In, Texas A&M)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A former four-star prospect from University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, Gilbert appeared in 15 games over three seasons for the Aggies. He started 10 of 11 games in 2022 and entered this season as a starter, but he lost his job after Week 2 and didn’t make another appearance. He returns to his home state where he’ll provide much-needed experience to the secondary with two more years of eligibility.

BREAKING: Former Texas A&M Safety Jardin Gilbert has Committed to LSU, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 200 S played in 23 games for the Aggies. Had 79 tackles and 2 INTs in his time at A&M “Why would I do it anywhere else than to come home where I belong?”… pic.twitter.com/L1UTTWluW5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 15, 2023

WR Zavion Thomas (In, Mississippi State)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A former four-star recruit making his return to Louisiana, Thomas mostly saw action as a punt returner during his freshman year at Mississippi State, but he started eight of 11 games he appeared in as a sophomore in 2023, finishing with 40 catches for 503 yards and a touchdown.

DL Tygee Hill (Out)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

A former three-star recruit and New Orleans native from the 2022 class, Hill appeared in three games and redshirted during his true freshman campaign. He appeared in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2023, but he made just two tackles and defended one pass.

QB AJ Swann (In, Vanderbilt)

Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

A former three-star recruit, Swann comes in with two remaining years of eligibility after starting most of the last two seasons at Vanderbilt. He took over the job midway through his true freshman season and started all six games he appeared in as a sophomore in 2023. In two years, he totaled 2,731 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 56.3% of his passes.

CB Duce Chestnut (Out)

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Chestnut was one of LSU’s most anticipated portal additions last cycle after earning All-ACC honors at Syracuse, but he only appeared in the first four games this season as he spent the rest of the season away from the team for mysterious reasons. He’ll re-enter the portal after his time at LSU didn’t work out.

