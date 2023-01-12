LSU’s 2023 college football schedule

The 2022 college football season wrapped up Monday night with Georgia’s brutal win over TCU, and that officially put a bow on Brian Kelly’s first campaign in Baton Rouge.

It was a successful one with the team winning 10 games and the West division by virtue of an upset win over Alabama at Death Valley. But heading into 2023 with a lot of returning players, especially on offense, the expectation will be to take things to the next level and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

If that’s going to happen, LSU can’t afford nearly as many slip ups. That will start with trying to avenge last year’s loss to Florida State in the opener next year.

Here’s LSU’s full schedule for the 2023 season.

Sept. 3: Florida State (Orlando, Florida)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 9: Grambling (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger

Sept. 16: at Mississippi State (Starkville, Mississippi)

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Sept. 23: Arkansas (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 30: at Ole Miss (Oxford, Mississippi)

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Oct. 7: at Missouri (Columbia, Missouri)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 14: Auburn (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Oct. 21: Army (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

Oct. 28: Bye

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 4: at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 11: Florida (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Nov. 18: Georgia State (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 25: Texas A&M (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

[listicle id=63319]

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire