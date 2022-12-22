LSU’s 2023 class features 15 early enrollees

Speaking on early signing day, Brian Kelly said LSU’s 2023 class will feature 15 early enrollees. However, the group won’t participate in bowl prep.

It’s significantly more than last year, when LSU welcomed just five prospects early. This years early enrollees include but are not limited to WR Jalen Brown, TE Mac Markway, and DE Dashawn Womack.

Getting Womack on campus early is huge as LSU will need time to develop pass rushers following the departure of B.J. Ojulari and Ali Gaye.

Kelly: #LSU has 15 early enrollees from this class but none of them will be a part of the bowl game prep. He adds that the Tigers expect to add 8-10 players from the transfer portal. — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) December 21, 2022

Brian Kelly circles 5-star EDGE rusher Dashawn Womack as a true freshman who could step into BJ Ojulari's spot right away. Womack put up huge numbers against one of the nation's toughest high school schedules. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 21, 2022

The early enrollees won’t be the only newcomers on campus come spring ball. Kelly said he expects LSU to sign 8-10 transfers as well. Kelly mentioned that the contributions of LSU’s true freshmen in 2022 gave him confidence in playing more true freshmen going forward.

Brian Kelly said freshmen having success this year gave #LSU a lot of confidence that it can rely on parts of this class to help right away. They'll still have transfers, but said, "You know what? We can play freshmen." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 21, 2022

LSU is set to return a lot in 2023. Getting to campus early will give these younger guys a chance to compete with that veteran talent. LSU needed to rely on true freshmen this fall, but Kelly and his staff have done a good job building this roster to where that won’t be necessary in 2023.

