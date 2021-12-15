LSU’s 2022 recruiting class early signing period tracker
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The early signing period has finally arrived. New head coach Brian Kelly looks to put together his transition class of 2022 during the early period. Following the three-day process, the staff will begin working on the rest of the class that will sign in February.
Jacoby Mathews stated that he won’t sign until then, but he will make his announcement in January. The 2022 class is led by quarterback Walker Howard and offensive tackle Will Campbell. The two have been as locked in with the Tigers as one would expect for top in-state talent.
We will continue to update the list as next group of Bayou Bengals sign their National Letter of Intent.
Walker Howard -- Quarterback -- St. Thomas More (Lafayette, LA)
This is Family. @Walker_Howard4 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/7afH3jqpyO
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Bo Bordelon -- Offensive Tackle -- Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)
It's a Legacy. @BordelonBo is ready to lead us up front. https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/qyvHxFkbjr
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Fitzgerald West -- Defensive Line -- Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA)
Headed across I10. @Fitztheboss68 is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/VYjKBa1cZW
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Nathan Dibert -- Kicker -- Hartland (Hartland, MI)
It's Good. @NathanDibert is headed to the Boot. https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/Aq99pI1fHs
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
Landon Ibietta -- Wide Receiver -- Mandeville (Mandeville, LA)
Another Boot Boy. @IbietaLandon is officially a Tiger! https://t.co/mzjRqW9dFD pic.twitter.com/CoKVH9eI6b
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2021
1
1