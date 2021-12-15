LSU’s 2022 recruiting class early signing period tracker

The early signing period has finally arrived. New head coach Brian Kelly looks to put together his transition class of 2022 during the early period. Following the three-day process, the staff will begin working on the rest of the class that will sign in February.

Jacoby Mathews stated that he won’t sign until then, but he will make his announcement in January. The 2022 class is led by quarterback Walker Howard and offensive tackle Will Campbell. The two have been as locked in with the Tigers as one would expect for top in-state talent.

We will continue to update the list as next group of Bayou Bengals sign their National Letter of Intent.

Walker Howard -- Quarterback -- St. Thomas More (Lafayette, LA)

Bo Bordelon -- Offensive Tackle -- Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)

Fitzgerald West -- Defensive Line -- Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA)

Nathan Dibert -- Kicker -- Hartland (Hartland, MI)

Landon Ibietta -- Wide Receiver -- Mandeville (Mandeville, LA)

