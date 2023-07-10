LSJ Male Athlete of Year: Bryce Kurncz shined in record career at DeWitt

DeWitt's Bryce Kurncz, right, catches a pass for a touchdown against Linden's Aidan Haney, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Linden High School. DeWitt won 29-16.

When Bryce Kurncz stepped on the field at Michigan Stadium in the season opener of his junior season, it marked his first time playing receiver during a game.

And Kurncz, who had previously been the person delivering the passes, delivered a memorable debut catching passes.

By the time he walked off the field at the Big House, Kurncz had four touchdown receptions and five catches for 150 yards in DeWitt's victory over Traverse City Central in a season-opening showdown of state-ranked teams.

"No one really knew about me then because I hadn't ever played wide receiver up until that point," Kurncz said. "I think going out and doing that was an amazing memory for me. It will be something I never forget."

Kurncz had many other memorable moments on the football field and basketball court while earning all-state honors and setting records in both sports. His accomplishments are why he is the LSJ Male Athlete of the Year.

Kurncz, a Michigan Tech football signee, was a four-year varsity player in basketball and spent three seasons playing varsity football. He ended his career as DeWitt's all-time leading scorer in basketball and set the single-season school record for touchdowns in football as a senior.

DeWitt's Bryce Kurncz, left, drives against East Lansing's Cameron Essell, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at DeWitt High School.

Basketball was the main love and where the college dreams originally were for Kurncz, who made a strong early impression to force his way on varsity as a freshman. DeWitt coach Bill Flannery and staff weren't planning to move the freshman up until a few days of summer camp changed their mind.

"He never looked back and he took on the challenge head on, like he does with everything else, and made it work," Flannery said. "It was a great, great opportunity for us. Certainly being able to watch him grow over those four years with us and the impact he made for our program and our team was tremendous."

Kurncz flourished and was one of Greater Lansing's top scorers while playing in the strong CAAC Blue. He surpassed 1,000 career points in his final season and concluded his career with 1,266. Kurncz capped his basketball career as the LSJ player of the year.

Finding a home in football

On the football field, Kurncz made a name for himself as a junior while playing alongside a strong core of Division I football talent like receiver Tommy McIntosh and quarterback Ty Holtz. His breakout game at the Big House altered his career course and helped set him on the path of playing football at Michigan Tech.

"I thought I was going to play college basketball before that (game at the Big House)," Kurncz said. "After that game it really changed.

"That's when I really started loving football as much as I do now."

DeWitt's Bryce Kurncz celebrates his touchdown against Traverse City Central during the second quarter on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Kurncz built on the success of his junior season and made big play after big play as a senior. He had the game-winning touchdown as part of a strong performance in a Week 2 comeback win over Portland, shined against Detroit Catholic Central and in plenty other instances while being a major factor in DeWitt's deep playoff run.

Kurncz ended his senior season with 797 yards and nine TDs receiving, 1,481 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing, along with passing for 258 yards and four scores.

DeWitt coach Rob Zimmerman said Kurncz had many attributes that helped him thrive in football and basketball while opponents aimed to stop him.

"He's extremely smart and he understands the game of football and basketball very, very well," Zimmerman said. "That obviously is going to take you a very long way. Then I think he handled pressure extremely well. When it was clutch time he wanted to make plays both in football and basketball and he obviously did. His athleticism is deceptive. He's not a burner in the 40 — he's probably a 4.7 kid. He had great feet and was extremely agile so he was very difficult to tackle. He made a lot of people miss and that's a big part of why he had so many yards."

DeWitt's Bryce Kurncz, right, celebrates his touchdown with seconds remaining against Portland's Baron Seal (7), Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in DeWitt.

Kurncz will now try to become a factor at the college level as he takes on a new challenge at Michigan Tech. Zimmerman is ready to see what more Kurncz can accomplish in football with it now being his lone focus.

"Now that he's going to be able to just concentrate on football and get in the weight room and get a lot bigger and stronger, I think he's going to be a tremendous college football player because he just has that it factor and he's going to work and work and work," Zimmerman said. "He's going to end up playing for them an awful lot and make a lot of plays. I would never underestimate anything that that kid could potentially do because he's been unbelievable in so many different instances."

