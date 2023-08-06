LSJ columnist Graham Couch explains how the Big Ten has become a ‘bully’ through recent expansion

The college football landscape is shifting again — and the Big Ten is mostly to blame.

The Big Ten added two more Pac-12 teams this past week with the additions of Oregon and Washington on Friday. The Huskies and Ducks will join USC and UCLA in entering the Big Ten in 2024. Also on Friday, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced they’d be leaving the league to join the Big 12 — leaving the once proud and rich Pac-12 with just four teams: Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State.

So it’s fair to say the Big Ten is a bully that resulted in the death of the Pac-12, right? Well, that’s the thought from Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal — to which I agree.

Click on the tweet below to read the complete column from Couch on how the Big Ten has become a bully that helped complete the downfall of the Pac-12:

The Big Ten has become unlikable. Untrustworthy. A bully. Maybe that's how you win these days in major college athletics. But nothing that transpired last week felt like winning. Column.https://t.co/2gYeszNGNS — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) August 6, 2023

