LSC recognizes 12 ENMU athletes

May 21—RICHARDSON, Texas — Twelve members of the Eastern New Mexico University track teams earned All-Lone Star Conference recognition in selections announced by the conference office.

Seven of the honorees were from the women's squad, which finished third in the recent LSC championships, including first-teamers in sophomore thrower Kennedy Ulmer and freshman sprinter Grizell Scarlett.

Ulmer took first place in javelin in the LSC meet at San Angelo, Texas, and also finished second in discus (154-6). Scarlett took first in the 100 (a meet record 11.33 seconds), finished fourth in the 200 (24.02) and was part of a third-place 400 relay team (46.47).

Named to the second team were senior thrower Tamia Smith, who was second in shot put (46-8 3/4 ) and fifth in hammer (151-2), and freshman Jodian Stewart, second in long jump (19-7 1/2 ) and on the 400 relay team.

Sophomore Riley Midgett and freshmen Deziree Bosquez and Helena Carboo-Klutsey were recognized on the third team. Bosquez, from Hobbs, posted a third-place finish in javelin (129-10) while Midgett and Carboo-Klutsey rounded out the 400 relay team.

Three members of the men's squad were named to the second team in junior Hemon Joseph and freshmen Jamoi Jackson and Alex Williams.

Joseph scored in all four events he was entered in at the league get-together, including a sixth-place finish in decathlon with 4,016 points. He was part of the 400 relay team which came in eighth (43.18), while finishing fourth in javelin (194-10) and seventh in long jump (22-7 1/4 ).

Jackson was edged out in the 400, finishing second in a personal-best time of 47.29 seconds, while Williams finished second in javelin (217-11).

Third-team members were junior Timothy Frederick, third in the 200 (21.53) and a member of the 400 relay, and sophomore Luis Holguin, third in pole vault (a personal-best (14-5 1/2 ).

ENMU men's basketball to host camps — ENMU men's basketball will host two youth camps and a team camp this summer at Greyhound Arena.

The youth camps are scheduled for June 10-12 and July 22-24. ENMU coaches and players will work with youngsters to develop basketball skills in a fun environment. Campers will participate in drills and games throughout each day.

Lunch will be provided and a concession stand will be available. The cost for the camps is $90.

For questions, contact assistant coach Timothy Bowlen at 765-318-7368.

The team camp is slated for June 27-29, providing an opportunity for high school teams from the region to compete against each other. The cost ranges from $70 to $100 per player, depending on team size and whether a team opts to commute or stay overnight.

Registration for camps is available at enmucamps.com.