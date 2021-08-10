LS9 Chevy Bel Air Bubble Top Is A Fully Built Beast

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Bel Air looks classy, but it's very sassy!

The Chevy Bel Air is more than likely one of America's most popular classic cars. Whether they're being modified for the drag strip, prepared for car shows, or restored to their former stock glory, these cars are extremely versatile. This has led to their use in the aforementioned projects and even more as their range of uses is extremely wide. However, we mostly only see the cars from the mid-'50s such as the ever-famous 1956 model. This is largely due to the rounder style and unique design that accompanies the 1956 Chevy Bel Air. While the Bel Air is still a cool car, the demand for these cars has been oversaturated. Now every builder and their mom has a mid-'50s Bel Air. This car can get around this issue simply because it was made in a less popular production year.

This 1962 Chevy Bel Air is a stunning example of a custom resto-modded bubble top car. Under the hood, this beast is packing an enormous 6.2-liter GM LS9 V8 which is fitted with an incredible supercharger producing 10.5 psi of boost. This equates to a whopping 638 horsepower which makes it a piece of cake to burn the rubber off of these tires. The interior has also been heavily modified to bring back some of that early ‘60s nostalgia. With red leather scattered throughout and a variety of chrome pieces within, the car is just as luxurious as it is fast.

Finally, we get to see this bad boy in action as it roars down the streets of LA with the same passion and style of its earlier years. Of course, the exhaust note isn't quite as aggressive as other high horsepower builds. However, that's perfect for this car. This vehicle is all about class and style, that's exactly what this car does best.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.