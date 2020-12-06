LSU's Jontre Kirklin makes heads up play for TD after Kayshon Boutte drops ball before goal line

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte got bailed out by a teammate.

Boutte scored an apparent 44-yard TD in the second quarter of his team’s game against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night but dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

The play was called a touchdown on the field before replay officials took notice of Boutte’s ill-timed drop. But the TD stood and LSU kicked the extra point.

Why? Because teammate Jontre Kirklin bailed him out.

Kirklin wisely realized what Boutte might have done and picked up the ball and ran into the end zone before he joined the celebration. Take a look from the pylon cam.

here’s how Kirklin recovered the ball. great heads up play pic.twitter.com/9HUMa22Fwd — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 6, 2020

Had an Alabama player picked up the ball before Kirklin the Crimson Tide would have gotten the ball. And had no one picked the ball up the play would have been ruled dead and LSU would have gotten the ball at the spot of the fumble.

Instead, LSU was able to get the TD that it should have had without replay having to get involved at all.

The TD was quickly canceled out by Alabama, however. The Tide scored less than 80 seconds after Kirklin’s recovery to go back up by three touchdowns. Alabama entered Saturday night’s game against LSU as more than a four-touchdown favorite.

