LSU's Jay Ward makes wild interception along the sideline after ball bounces off a teammate's helmet

LSU’s Jay Ward got the craziest interception of the season against Florida on Saturday night.

Ward somehow came up with an interception while kneeling along the sideline after Kyle Trask’s pass bounced off a hand and a helmet before ricocheting back towards Ward while he was laying down on the field at the time of the deflections.

You have to see this to believe it.

Toney reached back to try to catch the ball. His right hand deflected the ball toward LSU’s Dwight McGlothern. The ball then bounced off McGlothern’s helmet and back toward the line of scrimmage. Ward, who thought he was in front of the play, then somehow had the presence of mind to get himself back fully in bounds to make the catch.

Here it is from another angle. It’s incredible.

The interception was Trask’s second of the first half. The Heisman Trophy favorite had thrown three interceptions in nine games entering Saturday’s game against LSU and could clinch the trophy if the No. 6 Gators beat No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 19.

