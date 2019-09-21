LSU's Adrian Magee pancake blocks two guys on the same play

LSU's Adrian Magee delivered quite a highlight on Saturday. (Getty)

Don’t be surprised if Adrian Magee pulls up to LSU’s film session this week with some popcorn and candy.

The 6-foot-4, 343-pound lineman absolutely wrecked Vanderbilt’s pass rush on Saturday, with one play in particular during the first half that should be on every NFL scout’s mind for the rest of the year.

Adrian Magee serving up some pancakes for Vanderbilt's pass rush (via ESPN)

Watch this one a few times and truly bask in the ridiculousness.

Magee flattens the first defender who comes near him, takes a moment to admire his work and then wrecks another.

ADRIAN MAGEE OUT HERE SERVING PANCAKES 💪🥞 pic.twitter.com/xKmXfAvkwZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 21, 2019

On one hand, what is Vanderbilt supposed to do? Just give up on the play? On the other, maybe it needs to try a double- (or triple-) team before it looks to get past Magee again.

Unfortunately for the Commodores, they’ve had much more to worry about on defense. The Tigers have been relentless, putting up 28 points in the first quarter en route to a 38-17 halftime lead thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow passing for 357 yards and four touchdowns, and wideout Ja’Marr Chase making equally eye-popping catches.

The LSU offense has entered must-watch territory and it’s safe to say the rest of the SEC is paying attention.

