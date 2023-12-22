LS Beau Gardner transfers to Georgia football

UCLA Bruins long snapper Beau Gardner has committed to Georgia football. Gardner played in 13 games in 2023 as UCLA’s primary long snapper on punts and field goals. Gardner has two years of eligibility remaining.

Georgia’s current long snapper, William Mote, could technically return in 2024. Mote has been with Georgia since 2019.

Beau Gardner joins former Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys in committing to transferring to Georgia football. Gardner’s addition should help Georgia’s special teams unit. The Bulldogs saw another specialist, kicker Jared Zirkel, enter the transfer portal after the SEC championship.

Beau Gardner announced his commitment to transfer to Georgia football via social media:

Ready to work! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/UZ31hY41vF — Beau Gardner (@beaugardner415) December 21, 2023

Georgia has not had many notable plays from a long snapper in recent memory, which is a good thing.

