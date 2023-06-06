LS Aaron Brewer returns for 8th season with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals announced the return of long snapper Aaron Brewer. He re-signed with the team and long snapper Joe Fortunato was released.

He has been the Cardinals’ long snapper for the last seven seasons, appearing in 98 games. His season was cut short by two games with a pectoral injury that sent him to injured reserve.

According to Darren Urban for the official team site, the delay for his re-signing was his injury. He has fully recovered and now he has re-signed.

Brewer will be 33 years old this season and his return means the Cardinals will have two of their three specialists back. Kicker Matt Prater re-signed earlier this offseason on a two-year deal, but Andy Lee’s time in Arizona appears to be done. They signed Matt Haack.

As things now stand, Brewer and undrafted rookie Matt Hembrough will battle for the long snapper job, while Haack and Nolan Cooney will battle with the punting job.

