LS Aaron Brewer’s return to Cardinals has not been ruled out

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up one week of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities). They have a full 90-man offseason roster.

However, they have two long snappers on the team with a combined one NFL game of experience. One is Joe Fortunado, who has that one NFL game, and undrafted rookie Matt Hembrough out of Oklahoma State.

Their long snapper from the last seven years, Aaron Brewer, is still a free agent.

His return has not been ruled out.

How do we know, even when no one has said anything?

Brewer’s No. 46 is still available.

Their longtime punter Andy Lee is still unsigned, but his No. 14 remained available until the Cardinals signed punter Matt Haack.

Since then, rookie receiver Michael Wilson has taken No. 14.

No. 46 isn’t exactly a popular number but it does show that the team hasn’t ruled him out.

They know what Brewer, who will turn 33 in July, can do. They are evaluating Fortunado and Hembrough.

But if Brewer is added later in the offseason, perhaps we should not be surprised.

