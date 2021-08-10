LRT Capital on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ): “We are Happy to Continue to Hold the Shares”

LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of LRT Capital, the fund mentioned Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), and discussed its stance on the firm. Domino's Pizza, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based restaurant company, that currently has a $19.5 billion market capitalization. DPZ delivered a 37.66% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 35.83%. The stock closed at $533.44 per share on August 09, 2021.

Here is what LRT Capital has to say about Domino's Pizza, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Domino’s Pizza is the world’s largest franchisor of pizza restaurants with over 13,800 locations in 85 countries. As for any restaurant operator, the key metric to consider for Domino’s Pizza is same-store-sales (SSS) growth. Growing same-store-sales are ultimately how a restaurant business increases earnings from its existing assets. The company continues to impress in this criterion with SSS having grown in the U.S. for 40 consecutive quarters, and an astounding 109 straight quarters internationally. Two-thirds of the company’s stores are currently abroad, and the international segment remains the company’s largest growth opportunity, as the penetration of convenient fast food remains lower abroad than in the United States. Pizza is a product with exceptionally high gross margins, one that “translates” well across different cultures, and one that literally “travels well”, not losing much of its appeal when delivered in a cardboard box. The rise of 3rd party delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub is challenging the pizza category as it has expanded the number of choices consumers have for convenient takeout. However, the economics of food delivery remain challenging for most restaurants and platforms alike, while pizza delivery continues to be highly profitable. Regardless of how the “delivery wars” currently playing out end, Domino’s financial results show little impact of this increased competition, and the company continues to deliver exceptional financial performance. Domino’s Pizza stock is not optically cheap based on forward earnings, however, the company has routinely reported earnings growth of over 20% in almost all quarters since 2009. Given the company’s high growth rate, international growth opportunities, and capital light business model, which allows for returns on invested capital of over 40%, we are happy to continue to hold the shares."

Based on our calculations, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DPZ was in 29 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 37 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) delivered a 25.07% return in the past 3 months.

