LPL Financial to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 11.

The virtual presentation takes place at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website beginning two hours after the presentation. The replay will remain available through September 10.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC – registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations – Lauren Hoyt-Williams, (980) 321-1232
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm


Recommended Stories

  • ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates ATI Physical For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

    BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating whether ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) misled investors in its recent de-SPAC transaction. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/atip. What is this all about? On July 26, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. issued lowered guidance, causing its shares to fall over 35% in early morning tr

  • RNAO calls on Ontario and federal governments to implement vaccine passports to help reopen Canada

    The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) says a new temporary tool is needed in the fight against COVID-19: Vaccine passports.

  • 7 affordable AirPods alternatives you can get for less than $100

    These earbuds offer tons of features at impressively low price points, making them excellent alternatives to Apple's famous AirPods.

  • Who pays the fine under Columbia’s new school face mask order?

    The student? The parents? The teacher? Columbia’s new emergency measure against the spread of COVID-19 has a very specific target.

  • Two killed by North Carolina train were mourning brother who died at the same spot

    ‘As the train was approaching, they appeared to look at it before they were struck,’ police say

  • Experts call for an active hurricane season as the tropics rumble awake

    As we approach the peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the basin is beginning to wake up from its long July slumber. Two expert forecasts released this week call for above-average activity through the rest of the season.

  • 'No turning back:' Biden signs order targeting half of all vehicles sold in U.S. to be zero-emissions by 2030

    Biden signed an executive order targeting half of all vehicles sold in U.S. to be zero-emissions by 2030, according to officials.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Hong Kong property tycoon Vincent Lo mulls spinning off Shui On Land's commercial assets in China

    Shui On Land is considering reviving a plan to spin off its commercial investment properties and property management business and list them in Hong Kong. The move comes after a plan to spin off its Shanghai property assets, Xintiandi, in 2012, was shelved. The Shanghai-headquartered developer, controlled by tycoon Vincent Lo Hong-sui, said ﻿no decision has been made on such a possible spin off and that such a plan would still depend on regulatory approvals and market conditions. "No decision has

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • JDE Peet's says coffee lovers can swallow higher prices

    JDE Peet's , one of the world's largest consumer coffee companies, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-half operating profit, and said it would meet full-year targets despite a spike in green coffee prices after frost struck Brazilian crops last month. CEO Fabien Simon said green coffee prices had already increased around 20% in 2020 and that the company is also facing increases in transportation and other costs this year -- but it expects to be able to pass those increases on to consumers. "Coffee is pretty unique category in the food and beverage space where headwinds and tailwinds of green coffee are passed through, and we expect that to happen again this time around," he said.

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

    Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of September to...

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...