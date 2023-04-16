LPGA's Linn Grant still not allowed in U.S., will miss Chevron, International Crown

Getty Images

Forty-two of the top 50 female players in the world, including each of the top 20, will converge on The Woodlands, Texas, this coming week for the LPGA’s first major championship of the year.

Not part of that group is world No. 23 Linn Grant of Sweden.

First reported by Golfweek, Grant remains unable to compete in tournaments within the U.S. because of government travel restrictions related to COVID-19. Back in January, the U.S. government extended its requirement that international visitors be fully vaccinated, or have received the initial dose(s) of the COVID-19 vaccine – and that travel ban remained even after President Joe Biden ended the COVID-19 national emergency last Monday. Grant, 23, is not vaccinated.

Grant hasn’t competed in the U.S. since the NCAA Championship in May 2021. Last year, she won four times on the Ladies European Tour, including the Scandinavian Mixed, and notched four top-8s in six international LPGA starts. She also won the LET points title.

So far this year, Grant has teed it up six times in five different countries – Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea – none of which require international travelers to be vaccinated. Two of those starts were on the LPGA, as she tied for 38th in the Honda LPGA Thailand and shared 14th in the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

In addition to this week’s Chevron, Grant is also out of the upcoming International Crown, the May 4-7 team event at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Grant would’ve been qualified as the top-ranked Swedish player, but instead the Swedish team will feature Maja Stark (27), Madelene Sagstrom (28), Anna Nordqvist (34) and now Caroline Hedwall (117).

Golfweek also notes that the U.S.’ national public health emergency expires again on May 11, so there is a chance Grant could make her U.S. return in time to play the LPGA Match Play on May 24-28 in Las Vegas.