LPGA all-time money list top 20 topped by Annika Sorenstam

The LPGA has three members of the $20 million club, five who have won at least $17 million in on-course earnings, 24 with $10 million or more and 81 who have earned at least $5 million.
Annika Sorenstam leads the way. Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Cristie Kerr are the three golfers who have surpassed $20 million.
Nellly Korda, with her win the 2024 Chevron Championship, her second major, is the 23rd player in LPGA history to surpass $11 million.
Let’s take a closer look here at the top 20 of all-time.
This list is updated through the 2024 Chevron Championship.
Shanshan Feng - $11,981,364
Paula Creamer - $12,161,187
Angela Stanford - $12,217,650
So Yeon Ryu - $12,237,173
Se Ri Pak - $12,583,712
Brooke Henderson - $12,981,383
Anna Nordqvist - $12,989,446
Sei Young Kim - $13,121,728
Amy Yang - $13,962,671
Minjee Lee - $14,002,294
Juli Inkster - $14,018,391
Lexi Thompson - $14,048,571
Stacy Lewis - $14,515,067
Suzann Pettersen - $14,837,578
Lorena Ochoa - $14,863,331
Lydia Ko - $17,581,914
Inbee Park - $18,262,344
Cristie Kerr - $20,179,848
Karrie Webb - $20,293,617
Annika Sorenstam - $22,583,693
