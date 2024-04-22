LPGA all-time money list top 20 topped by Annika Sorenstam

The LPGA has three members of the $20 million club, five who have won at least $17 million in on-course earnings, 24 with $10 million or more and 81 who have earned at least $5 million.

Annika Sorenstam leads the way. Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Cristie Kerr are the three golfers who have surpassed $20 million.

Nellly Korda, with her win the 2024 Chevron Championship, her second major, is the 23rd player in LPGA history to surpass $11 million.

Let’s take a closer look here at the top 20 of all-time.

This list is updated through the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Shanshan Feng - $11,981,364

Paula Creamer - $12,161,187

Angela Stanford - $12,217,650

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 16: Angela Stanford of the United States celebrates winning the Evian Championship with the trophy during Day Four of The Evian Championship 2018 at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 16, 2018 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

So Yeon Ryu - $12,237,173

So-yeon Ryu of South Korea reacts after a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the 2020 Kia Motors Korea Women’s Open. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Se Ri Pak - $12,583,712

Se Ri Pak tees off on the 13th hole at the 2003 Samsung World Championship in Houston. (Photo: A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Brooke Henderson - $12,981,383

Brooke Henderson at the 2023 Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Anna Nordqvist - $12,989,446

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie. Photo by Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

Sei Young Kim - $13,121,728

Sei Young Kim of South Korea plays her shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club on January 27, 2024 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Amy Yang - $13,962,671

Amy Yang on the ninth tee box during the final round of the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (Photo: Chris Tilley/Special to the Naples Daily News)

Minjee Lee - $14,002,294

Minjee Lee pretends to take a selfie while holding the trophy after winning the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 5, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Juli Inkster - $14,018,391

Lexi Thompson - $14,048,571

Lexi Thompson smiles after playing her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Stacy Lewis - $14,515,067

Suzann Pettersen - $14,837,578

Lorena Ochoa - $14,863,331

Lydia Ko - $17,581,914

Lydia Ko walks to the 18th green on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo: Desert Sun)

Inbee Park - $18,262,344

Inbee Park tees off the 5th hole during the third round of the KIA Classic at the Aviara Golf Club on March 27, 2021 in Carlsbad, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Cristie Kerr - $20,179,848

Karrie Webb - $20,293,617

Annika Sorenstam - $22,583,693

