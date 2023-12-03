LPGA Q-Series reaches halfway point after heavy rain adds extra day to the schedule

The 108-hole grind that is the 2023 LPGA Q-Series will go to a seventh day.

Three inches of rain Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, led to the postponement of the third round, which had to roll over to Sunday. The final round will now happen Wednesday.

There are 104 golfers at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail competing for LPGA cards for the 2024 season. Robyn Choi of Australia leads the way at 13 under after 54 holes. She shot the lone 64 (7 under) at the Falls Course on Sunday. Three golfers – India’s Diksha Dagar, American Lauren Stephenson and Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe – posted 8-under 64s on the Crossings Course on Sunday.

Tied for second at 12 under, a shot back, are Japan’s Mao Saigo, Korea’s Hyo Joon Jang and Mira Harigae of the U.S., who finished 101st in the CME points, one spot out of earning a 2024 card. She also dropped from 49th to 120th in the Rolex Rankings. Rounds of 68-66-68 so far this week have her in solid position at Q-Series.

There will be a cut after the fourth round, which is now going to be on Monday, with the low 65 and ties advancing. The projected cut as of Sunday night is 3 under. Come Wednesday, the top 45 and ties will earn their cards. Any player who completes 72 holes will receive Epson Tour status.

The LPGA is sticking to the six-round schedule and also wants to “allow maintenance crews to prepare the golf courses and provide the fairest course conditions for the competition,” the tour said in a release.

The re-worked daily schedule, according to the LPGA, now looks like this:

Round 4 will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday from No. 1 tee only

After round 4, the cut will be made of the top 65 players and ties

Round 5 will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday on Crossings Course from No. 1 and 10 tee

Round 6 will start at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday on Crossings Course from No. 1 and 10 tees

