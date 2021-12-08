LPGA Q-Series: Breaking down the final week of golf’s biggest grind

Sarah Jane Smith finds herself back at LPGA Qualifying School for the first time in 13 years. The anticipation of coming back started to build in July for the Aussie mom and by the time the Pelican Women’s Championship had finished, Smith knew there was no getting around it.

“It was a lot,” she said, “but at the same time, I felt like a little weight came off once we got there.”

Smith is one of 74 players who made the cut to advance to the second stage of LPGA Q-Series. The top 45 players and ties will earn status for 2022. Smith ended the 2021 season No. 151 on the CME points list and 149th on the money list.

“I feel like it was always over my head,” said Smith, “and then once Tampa was finished it was like, ‘Right, this is what we’re doing. There is no ifs and buts. I’m going to Q-School. Let’s get ready.’ ”

At 37, Smith is on the veteran end of the experience scale at the RTJ’s Highland Oaks Highland & Marshwood Courses in Dothan, Alabama. Play begins on Thursday and scores from the first 72 holes of the event carry over. They’ll vie for a purse of $150,000.

France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard paces the field at 19 under.

There are seven players in the top 100 of the Rolex Rankings, including Ayaka Furue (No. 14), Atthaya Thitikul (No. 18), Hinako Shibuno (No. 38), Hye Jin Choi (No. 53) Na Rin An (No. 67), Emily K. Pedersen (No. 71), Steph Kyriacou (No. 77).

There are six amateurs, 17 Symetra Tour winners, nine LET winners, two Korea LPGA winners, three JLPGA winners, three China LPGA winner and three Solheim Cup players.

Early on in her Q-School experience, a shier Smith felt uncomfortable not knowing anyone in the field. Like she didn’t belong.

“Now having a lot of years on the LPGA, I don’t want to sound like in a bad way, but it’s girls coming out that either have little experience, or – obviously they’re amazing golfers – but girls that have struggled.

“So we’re all here for different reasons, some good and some not good. You just got to remember everyone is here for a reason and make sure you stay in your lane.”

Bianca Pagdanganan, 24, looked like she was poised to never return to Q-Series after a terrific half season in 2020. She led the tour in driving distance, made noise in her first major and advanced to the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, finishing 60th on the money list.

But none of that carried over.

Bianca Pagdanganan tees off of the sixth hole during the final round of the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship – Reynolds Lake Oconee on October 25, 2020 in Greensboro, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Pagdanganan made her first start of 2021, her real rookie season, in April at the ANA Inspiration and her final in October at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. She made only $68,215, less than half of what she earned in 2020.

Pagdanganan tried to view the opportunity of a second rookie season in a positive light, focusing on the benefits of success and experience. But the results didn’t follow.

“Obviously, I feel like this year was a little bit tougher seeing how well I played the previous year,” said Pagdanganan, who is tied for 19th entering the second week of Q-Series.

“Again, there was a lot of pressure on myself trying to force myself to play the same way, trying to be who I was last year, trying to, I don’t know, just play great golf when I shouldn’t have, you know, done that.”