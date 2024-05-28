Advertisement

LPGA players with at least six wins in a season, including Nelly Korda

Golf Channel
·1 min read
LPGA players with at least six wins in a season, including Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda has done before June what many have never accomplished in a career, earning six wins (in just eight starts).

Korda is among elite company when it comes to that number as she marked the 40th occasion, according to the LPGA, that a player has won at least six tour titles in a single season since 1950.

Here's a look at those who have accomplished that feat:

13 wins:

  • Mickey Wright, 1963

11 wins:

  • Mickey Wright, 1964

  • Annika Sorenstam, 2002

10 wins:

  • Betsy Rawls, 1959

  • Mickey Wright, 1961 and 1962

  • Carol Mann, 1968

  • Kathy Whitworth, 1968

  • Annika Sorenstam, 2005

9 wins:

  • Kathy Whitworth, 1966

  • Nancy Lopez, 1978

8 wins:

  • Louise Suggs, 1953

  • Marlene Hagge, 1956

  • Carol Mann, 1969

  • Kathy Whitworth, 1965 and 1967

  • Nancy Lopez, 1979

  • Annika Sorenstam, 2004

  • Lorena Ochoa, 2007

7 wins:

  • Babe Zaharias, 1951

  • Kathy Whitworth, 1973

  • Beth Daniel, 1990

  • Karrie Webb, 2000

  • Lorena Ochoa, 2008

  • Yani Tseng, 2011

6 wins:

  • Babe Zaharias, 1950

  • Louise Suggs, 1952

  • Patty Berg, 1955

  • Betsy Rawls, 1952

  • Mickey Wright, 1960

  • Sandra Haynie, 1974

  • JoAnne Carter, 1974

  • Judy Rankin, 1976

  • Betsy King, 1989

  • Karrie Webb, 1999

  • Annika Sorenstam, 1997 and 2003

  • Lorena Ochoa, 2006

  • Inbee Park, 2013

  • Nelly Korda, 2024*

*And counting