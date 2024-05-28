LPGA players with at least six wins in a season, including Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda has done before June what many have never accomplished in a career, earning six wins (in just eight starts).
Korda is among elite company when it comes to that number as she marked the 40th occasion, according to the LPGA, that a player has won at least six tour titles in a single season since 1950.
Here's a look at those who have accomplished that feat:
13 wins:
Mickey Wright, 1963
11 wins:
Mickey Wright, 1964
Annika Sorenstam, 2002
10 wins:
Betsy Rawls, 1959
Mickey Wright, 1961 and 1962
Carol Mann, 1968
Kathy Whitworth, 1968
Annika Sorenstam, 2005
9 wins:
Kathy Whitworth, 1966
Nancy Lopez, 1978
8 wins:
Louise Suggs, 1953
Marlene Hagge, 1956
Carol Mann, 1969
Kathy Whitworth, 1965 and 1967
Nancy Lopez, 1979
Annika Sorenstam, 2004
Lorena Ochoa, 2007
7 wins:
Babe Zaharias, 1951
Kathy Whitworth, 1973
Beth Daniel, 1990
Karrie Webb, 2000
Lorena Ochoa, 2008
Yani Tseng, 2011
6 wins:
Babe Zaharias, 1950
Louise Suggs, 1952
Patty Berg, 1955
Betsy Rawls, 1952
Mickey Wright, 1960
Sandra Haynie, 1974
JoAnne Carter, 1974
Judy Rankin, 1976
Betsy King, 1989
Karrie Webb, 1999
Annika Sorenstam, 1997 and 2003
Lorena Ochoa, 2006
Inbee Park, 2013
Nelly Korda, 2024*
*And counting