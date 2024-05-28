LPGA players with at least six wins in a season, including Nelly Korda

LPGA players with at least six wins in a season, including Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda has done before June what many have never accomplished in a career, earning six wins (in just eight starts).

Korda is among elite company when it comes to that number as she marked the 40th occasion, according to the LPGA, that a player has won at least six tour titles in a single season since 1950.

Here's a look at those who have accomplished that feat:

13 wins:



Mickey Wright, 1963

11 wins:



Mickey Wright, 1964

Annika Sorenstam, 2002

10 wins:



Betsy Rawls, 1959

Mickey Wright, 1961 and 1962

Carol Mann, 1968

Kathy Whitworth, 1968

Annika Sorenstam, 2005

9 wins:



Kathy Whitworth, 1966

Nancy Lopez, 1978

8 wins:



Louise Suggs, 1953

Marlene Hagge, 1956

Carol Mann, 1969

Kathy Whitworth, 1965 and 1967

Nancy Lopez, 1979

Annika Sorenstam, 2004

Lorena Ochoa, 2007

7 wins:



Babe Zaharias, 1951

Kathy Whitworth, 1973

Beth Daniel, 1990

Karrie Webb, 2000

Lorena Ochoa, 2008

Yani Tseng, 2011

6 wins:



Babe Zaharias, 1950

Louise Suggs, 1952

Patty Berg, 1955

Betsy Rawls, 1952

Mickey Wright, 1960

Sandra Haynie, 1974

JoAnne Carter, 1974

Judy Rankin, 1976

Betsy King, 1989

Karrie Webb, 1999

Annika Sorenstam, 1997 and 2003

Lorena Ochoa, 2006

Inbee Park, 2013

Nelly Korda, 2024*

*And counting