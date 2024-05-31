LPGA player tackles diaper duty while waiting on par-3 12th at U.S. Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. – The par-3 12th hole proved so difficult in the opening round of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club that wait times on the tee lasted 45 to 50 minutes.

So long, in fact, that Rachel Rohanna had time to change a diaper.

With four groups waiting on the tee, Rohanna walked over to visit with her family.

“I was talking to my husband and looked down and happened to see that my youngest was just – went to the bathroom all over the place,” said Rohanna of her 8-month-old daughter, Greenlee.

“I was like, ‘Ethan!’ So I brought them inside the ropes and we went into a roped-off area and changed her. It was a two-man effort to get that taken care of.”

Rohanna, 33, went on to par the hole, which played to an average of 3.8 in Round 1. World No. 1 Nelly Korda made a 10.

The only player in the field from Pennsylvania, Rohanna hit the opening tee shot to kick off the second Women’s Open at Lancaster. The mother of two, who has LPGA status but primarily plays on the Epson Tour, shot 76 in the opening round.

Rohanna and her family live in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, on a cattle ranch. After winning her first Epson Tour title in 2015, Rohanna bought a heifer to celebrate.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek