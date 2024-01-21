Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

With her win at the LPGA season opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lydia Ko is now one point shy of qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The LPGA's Hall is different than the World Golf Hall of Fame, with the former being points — not votes — based.

Ko currently has 26 LPGA HOF points. In addition to the necessary 27 points, players must have won or been awarded at least one of the following: an LPGA major, the Vare Trophy (lowest scoring average for a season) or Rolex Player of the Year honors.

One point is given for each LPGA official tournament win and each Vare Trophy or Rolex POY award. Two points are awarded for each major victory and another point is given for an Olympic gold medal.

The LPGA Hall of Fame committee can also induct select individuals through the Honorary Category, which it did for entertainer and tournament host Dinah Shore in 1994 and eight of the LPGA's 13 co-founders in 2022 (denoted below by *).

In 1999, when the LPGA reduced its threshold from 35 points to 27, it created a Veterans Category to allow for the possible induction of former players who would have qualified under the altered conditions (denoted below by **). The Veterans Category no longer exists.

Here's a look at the 34 players currently in the LPGA Hall of Fame: