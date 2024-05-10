LP baseball team blanks Mabel-Canton

May 10—Lyle-Pacelli blanked Mabel-Canton (3-8 overall) 10-0 in five innings in a baseball game in Marcusen Park Thursday.

Logyn Brooks had two RBIs for LP (9-0 overall).

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 2 IP, 2 BB, 0 R, 5 K; Dane Schara (S) 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-3, R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-2, RBI, R; Schara, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Hunter Wollenburg, 0-for-1, RBI; Grady Meyer, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R