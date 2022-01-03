Loyola's conference opener against Illinois State postponed

Loyola-Illinois State basketball game postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers continue to be in wait mode to make their 2022 debut, as the Illinois State Redbirds have declared they are unable to play their Wednesday night match-up against the Ramblers due to health and safety concerns.

In a statement by the team, the Ramblers announced that “the Missouri Valley Conference office will attempt to reschedule the contest, if possible.”

Well, Loyola's game against Illinois State has been postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Redbirds program. The game will be rescheduled, if possible:



Loyola’s next scheduled game now is scheduled for Saturday afternoon against Bradley at 3 pm. It will be nearly a month since the Ramblers last played a game.