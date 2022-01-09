Loyola tops conference rival Bradley in OT thriller: 3 Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In their return to Gentile Arena in 2022, the Loyola Ramblers faced off in a dramatic tilt on Saturday night against the Bradley Braves. After trailing for a majority of the game, the Ramblers tied it late and pushed the game to overtime where they came out on top 78-71. Here are three observations from the win:

A comeback for the ages

The Rambler’s chances looked bleak as they faced a 16 point deficit in the middle stages of the second half. The team never lost determination as they were guided by 20 points from graduate student Lucas Williamson and a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) from senior Chris Knight .

The Braves tied the game deep into the overtime period but a three-pointer from Williamson sealed the deal to put the Ramblers on top for good.

A game of free throws

As the game drew towards the later stages, the Rambler’s lead became more and more dependent on the ability to hit free throws. Williamson led the team overall, going 9-11 from the charity stripe with a majority of them coming in OT.

Also helping were graduate student Aher Uguak and senior Ryan Schwieger, each with four of their own

Keeping the streaks alive

With a win Saturday night, the Ramblers remain undefeated at Gentile Arena. The streak currently sits at 29 games, good for the fifth-longest active streak in the nation. They also extended their winning streak within the Missouri Valley Conference to 21 games dating back to February 17, 2019. The Ramblers have now claimed 20 straight victories against schools within the state of Illinois.

The Ramblers return to action when they host Valparaiso on Tuesday at 8 pm on CBS.